Special Shout outs to Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee, who won the Grammy award last night is being praised and celebrated in his home country.

From the President to Celebrities – some even coining it Black Coffee Day.

Happy Black Coffee day!!!! pic.twitter.com/x9DGBdYUSP — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 4, 2022

Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s #GRAMMYs. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/QK80iveLbM — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 4, 2022

“I been saying man, Black Coffee is the biggest DJ out of SA and I’m also the biggest rapper out of SA, his Grammy win reminds of the time when I won that 7 figure MTN deal, greatest feeling ever, I can’t believe I did that“ pic.twitter.com/8UBMmImioI — ♣☆»🇿🇦TheGreatDlamini🇿🇦«☆♣ (@Phislash) April 4, 2022

