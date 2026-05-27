Special Tribunal freezes Samuel Buthelezi’s assets in R532m tender probe

The Special Tribunal has frozen assets linked to businessman Samuel Buthelezi as part of an ongoing investigation into an allegedly irregular R532-million emergency medical services tender awarded by the Free State Department of Health.

In an order handed down on May 4, the Special Tribunal confirmed an earlier preservation order and directed that assets linked to Buthelezi remain under restraint pending the finalisation of the matter.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) brought the application against Buthelezi EMS (Pty) Ltd, Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi, Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Medical Services, B EMS and the Free State health MEC.

Assets preserved

The tribunal ordered that a luxury property in Meyersdal Nature Estate, Alberton, may not be sold, transferred, mortgaged, pledged or otherwise encumbered without the tribunal’s permission.

The order follows an earlier interdict granted in January against a 1,071-square-metre farm in Parys, Free State, registered in the name of Buthelezi EMS.

The asset preservation orders stem from a broader SIU investigation into emergency medical services contracts awarded by the Free State Department of Health. The SIU previously succeeded in having the contracts declared unlawful, procedurally irregular and unconstitutional.

According to the SIU, the department paid R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked to Buthelezi, including R305,196,897 paid to Buthelezi EMS, R182,233,548.12 to B EMS, R40,619,506.40 to Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med and R4,739,819.04 to Buthelezi One Stop EMS.

Buthelezi failed to account for expenditure

The tribunal subsequently ordered the repayment of the money and directed Buthelezi EMS to submit audited statements detailing expenditure, income and profits generated under the contracts.

However, the SIU said Buthelezi failed to comply despite repeated requests and reminders, prompting contempt proceedings and further preservation applications.

Judge Ngoepe’s latest order confirmed a rule nisi granted on March 24, 2026, and formally joined Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi as the second respondent in the proceedings.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho welcomed the ruling, saying it was an important step in safeguarding public assets while recovery proceedings continue.

“The Special Tribunal’s orders form part of implementing the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence,” said Makgotho.

He said the preservation orders were intended to prevent assets from being dissipated before the state could recover losses.

“The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to remedy any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations into corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” he said.

Further legal intervention

Makgotho said Buthelezi’s failure to comply with previous tribunal orders had necessitated further legal intervention.

“Despite a number of attempts and reminders by the SIU, Buthelezi failed to comply with the order,” he said.

He added that the unit would continue pursuing accountability through both civil recovery processes and criminal referrals where necessary.

“The SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action,” said Makgotho.

The matter remains before the Special Tribunal as the SIU pursues the recovery of hundreds of millions of rand allegedly lost through the unlawful contracts.

This story has been updated

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