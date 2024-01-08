Speedster caught driving at 225km/h in court for his sin

A 40-year-old driver of a white Audi Q7 SUV was arrested on Sunday for travelling at a speed of 225km/h on a 120km/h zone on the N1 highway near Bela-Bela in Limpopo.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo department of transport and community safety, said the speedster is due in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court on Monday for reckless driving.

Chuene said the man’s arrest brings the total number of people nabbed for speeding in Limpopo since the beginning of December to 19.

Areas most affected

The arrests have been effected in the following districts:

Waterberg: nine drivers, with the highest clocking 225km/h on a 120km/h zone

Capricorn: eight drivers, with the highest clocking 185km/h on an 80km/h zone

Mopani: two drivers, with the highest clocking 146km/h on a 60km/h zone

Chuene said the department will continue to stamp out reckless driving on the province’s roads.

“These arrests are a testimony to the Limpopo department of transport and community safety’s commitment to zero tolerance of reckless drivers who endanger other road users. Be a responsible driver for a safer journey,” said Chuene.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo in December for driving his Audi Q5 SUV at a speed of 213km/h on a 120km/h zone on the N1 highway near Mokopane in the Waterberg district.

During the Christmas weekend, 16 people were apprehended for drunken driving across the province. They have since appeared in various magistrate’s courts.

Road safety plan

In December, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said from December 1, law-enforcement officers have been on the ground implementing the department’s road safety plan for the festive season.

She said as of December 22, law-enforcement officers conducted:

423 roadblocks nationally in which 753 823 vehicles were stopped and checked

A total of 173 307 infringement notices were issued

1 333 vehicles were discontinued

2 619 vehicles were impounded

3 573 motorists were arrested for various offences. Drunken driving accounted for 1 114 arrests

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content