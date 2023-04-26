Spike in STI cases as Gauteng battles shortage of condoms

Gauteng is experiencing a spike in sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases due to a shortage of condoms.

This is contained in a response by health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to a question in the Gauteng legislature.

According to the provincial department of health, STIs increased from 5 486 to 6 035 between February 2022 and February 2023, including male urethritis syndrome.

The department said the shortage of male and female condoms has affected all the province’s districts.

“Contract RT75 condom suppliers didn’t have stock to deliver to the province from the inception of the new contract in February 2022, as suppliers were awaiting SABS [South African Bureau of Standards] sample approval prior to ordering bulk stock from the manufacturers,” said the department.

The department said the shortages were also reported at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

New stock that was eventually delivered needed to be cleared by the SABS, it said, adding that the delivery of orders started in August 2022 in all affected districts.

It further noted that the suppliers who completed deliveries of their annual stock would deliver excess stock.

Jack Bloom, DA’s Gauteng health spokesperson, said the shortage of condoms in the province is a disgrace.

According to Bloom, Gauteng experienced a downward trend in the number of condoms distributed since 2017/18. He noted that the province needs to appoint suppliers who will deliver the stock timeously.

“Since the high point of condom distribution in 2017/18, there has been a downward trend in the number of condoms distributed,” Bloom said.

“In 2021/22, only 129-million male condoms and 5.2-million female condoms were distributed, showing a 45% decline.

“It is disgraceful that a common item like condoms is in short supply in Gauteng. They [condoms] have a vital role in family planning and the prevention of HIV/Aids and other STIs.”

