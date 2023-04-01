Take Your Seat Anywhere in Mzansi this Easter

This Easter, Sho’t Left invites you to take your family gathering out of the house and set your #SeatAtTheTable anywhere in Mzansi.

Easter is about togetherness – and nothing brings a family together quite like sharing an unforgettable Sho’t Left experience. This Easter, set your table anywhere in Mzansi and create treasured memories with the fam. Pack a picnic basket and take your seat on the beautiful beaches of the Western Cape or KwaZulu-Natal. Take your ‘lunch to go’ with a stunning game drive through the breath-taking bushveld of Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Stretch those legs and take your seat at the top of the majestic hilltops of the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Of course, what’s a family day trip or weekend without an adventure-packed activity or three? Get the adrenaline pumping with ziplining, quad-biking or rock-climbing experience; explore the magnificence of Mzansi up close on a mountain hike, nature trail or mountain bike ride; or experience the beauty of our natural wildlife on a game drive, boat ride or diving session. The options are endless and with Sho’t Left, you can afford to do even more this Easter!

When it comes to natural scenery and experiences, our country has so much to offer! Think of Sho’t Left as your “guidebook” to exclusive holiday deals and discounts, and places you never even knew existed. Simply visit www.shotleft.co.za to book your deals for top rated stays and unforgettable experiences… and take your seat anywhere in Mzansi.

Seat at the Table is proudly brought to you by South African Tourism and Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at *protected email* .

