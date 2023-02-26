TASTIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THANDISWA MAZWAI ANNOUNCE THE 2023 TASTIC EDUCATION FUND

On Wednesday,February 15 2023, Tastic hosted a Tastic Education Fund Press Briefing at Sanctuary Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg.

In its third year running – beginning the journey with Laduma Ngxokolo followed by the partnership with creative artist duo – the Mukheli twins saw over R1 000 000 raised for education in 2022 through the Tastic Education Fund. Towards the end of 2022, in partnership with iconic, Thandiswa Mazwai and other well-known South African artists, Tastic raised funds through the Tastic Heritage Festival held on the 5th of November 2022.

Driven by the spirit of True Generosity – Tastic understands how education is a catalyst for change in many of their customers’ lives. As many of their children are prevented from pursuing their dreams due to a lack of funds to access higher education.

“As Tastic, we are pleased to announce that with the help of everyone who attended the Tastic Heritage Festival, we were able to raise R 1 395 000 for the Tastic Education Fund, with Tastic adding over a R100 000 to ensure that 60 students benefit from the fund. This amount is 50% higher than what the Tastic raised the previous year. Each student will be awarded R25 000 towards their funds ” says Thembi Sehloho, Tiger Brands Marketing Director: Rice and Pasta.

“I am beyond humbled by this iconic partnership with Tastic to help the next generation of youth access quality education. Whatever their passions may be – being allowed to prosper and explore your dreams is a gift many of our youth and pupils are never afforded.” Added SA’s renowned artist, Thandiswa Mazwai

In 2021 a group of 40 tertiary students benefited from the Fund and the bursaries assisted them in overcoming the obstacles they encountered while pursuing their qualifications.

“Tastic Rice would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who helped make the festival a success. Your contribution will help to improve a child’s life, umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu” concludes Thembi Sehloho.

What will the Tastic Education Fund selection process be in 2023:

Winners will be selected by an audited random draw and will be notified via telephone within four (4) weeks of the selection having taken place. Each of the winners will receive R25 000 towards their tuition and payment will be made directly to the appointed institution.

