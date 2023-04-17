Congratulations on your successful completion of the New Generation of Academics Programme

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) takes great pride in congratulating you on the successful completion of the New Generation of Academics Programme (nGAP).

The nGAP is a flagship programme of the DHET to assist in staff transformation and build capacity in disciplinary areas of greatest need in the South

African higher education system.

nGAP has grown to become the most extensive programme under the Staffing South Africa’s Universities Framework, a university staff development component of the University Capacity Development Programme.

Your hard work and dedication have contributed to making the vision of the nGAP a reality. We trust that you will cherish the time you have spent in the nGAP while continuing to grow as a seasoned academic, researcher, and mentor, passing on what you have learnt to future generations.

Wishing you every-thing of the best for your future endeavours and looking forward to the contribution you will make as a leading academic in higher education in South Africa and beyond.

Dr BE Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation

