Youth, civil society and industry endorse the 2023 SOPA

Mpumalanga residents hail Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane for delivering on her past SOPA commitments and giving youth hope for the future

Mpumalanga residents have welcomed Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane’s State of the Province Address (SOPA), saying the speech reignited their hope in her leadership.

Miss Mpumalanga, Lungile Fakude, said the milestones listed by the premier would encourage the youth of the province to be in control of their future. “I think it’s very important that we put great focus on our youth in Mpumalanga. There is so much great potential that we have, but a lot of them are sitting at home because they don’t have that platform to [express their talents]. Let’s see what this new financial year has, especially for the youth,” she commented.

For Nkangala District Mayor, Leah Morithi Mabuza, her highlight from the speech was the announcement of plans to fix the battered stretch of road between the Emalahleni CBD and Verina. Mayor Mabuza further hailed the SOPA as relevant to the needs of the people of Mpumalanga.

The mayor remarked: “Her speech was just precise in terms of deliverables as far as service delivery is concerned. We are excited as the people of Nkangala about the upgrading of that road and putting a bridge there. The road that comes from the CBD and crosses via Klarinet to Verina is just a hassle. That road is a hassle for the people of Emalahleni. We are excited that we are going to realise the implementation of such a project.”

Mayor Mabuza added that they were also grateful that plans were already afoot to build a tertiary hospital in honour of the late Executive Mayor of Emalahleni, Linah Malatjie, who was killed in a horrific road accident together with her husband, Essau Spetlele Malatjie, last year. “It is safe to indicate that during her State of the Province Address last year, the premier announced that a tertiary hospital would be built in Emalahleni in memory of Linah Malatjie. This time she has indicated that all the designs and all the internal processes are done and it’s now only a matter of implementation,” she stated, describing the late executive mayor as an intelligent and humble person worth all the honour.

ANC Deputy Chief Whip and Chairperson of the Finance and Economic Development Portfolio in the Provincial Legislature, Million Makaringe, also welcomed Mtshweni-Tsipane’s address. “This was a roadmap on how we are going to do things this coming financial year, where the Premier was outlining our priorities as the province. I believe that the people are happy about what the Premier said. Our job is to ensure that every promise made is implemented,” he stated. Additionally, Makaringe hailed the Premier for living up to the promises of the previous SOPA, saying: “We are also

happy about the successes mentioned because they are what the Premier said last year, and she was now reporting. People are happy when they see these changes in their lives.”

With the heat of the 2024 national elections increasing, Public Works MEC Mandla Ndlovu said the strides made by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government would go a long way in bolstering the ANC’s electoral fortunes. MEC Ndlovu expressed support for the Premier’s announcement that Mpumalanga would host a series of BRICS Roadshows to ensure that her people are positioned advantageously to participate in the global economy.

“For the ANC to remain in power we must deliver services to the people. That is why we are happy that there will be BRICS roadshows in preparation for the main event. We are going to invite all the role players, including businesspeople, and we are going to discuss solutions to the plight of the people in this province. However, these discussions will not only focus on the people of Mpumalanga, but of South Africa, Africa, and the rest of the globe,” Ndlovu said.

During her address, Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane said it was crucial for Mpumalanga to participate in the BRICS activities. The roadshows will contribute positively to the province’s tourism sector, together with other measures the premier unveiled to boost the industry.

Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency chairperson, Victor Mashego, told Sunday World the agency was grateful for the steps the province had taken to boost tourism. “This is not just about having a jet landing at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport. It’s about the opportunities that these tourists are bringing to our tourism facilities and the small business

owners who earn a living from selling their crafts and other products.”

