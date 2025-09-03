Sport, Arts, Culture Department to roll out R100k life cover for local artists

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is preparing to launch a ground-breaking initiative aimed at providing financial protection and wellness support to local artists and athletes.

On August 29, the department invited service providers to tender for a three-year contract to deliver flexible insurance solutions tailored specifically for artists and athletes.

For the first time in history, qualifying participants will be eligible for a life cover of R100,000. To qualify, individuals must be at least 18 years old and actively engaged in their respective artistic or sporting disciplines.

Lump sum funeral cover

Under the proposed plan, beneficiaries would receive a lump sum payment of R50,000 within 48 hours of a valid death claim.

Additionally, participants may access up to R70,000 through a customised hospitalisation assistance plan. This benefit is designed to cover medical-related fees for hospital stays exceeding 72 consecutive hours. This is provided that hospitalisation is recommended or referred by a licensed medical doctor.

The appointed service provider will be required to “develop a comprehensive group risk benefit programme”. And the programme must cover at least 1,000 artists and athletes annually.

“Coverage will include life insurance, funeral cover, and hospitalisation assistance. The service provider must also offer an omnichannel contact centre for both group administrators and participants. And this must provide reliable access to information and support.

“Quotes for monthly and annual premiums for the group benefit will be required. And premiums will be reviewable annually on the policy’s anniversary date. The programme is specifically targeted at artists and athletes who are at emerging or established levels of practice,” reads the advert.

Controversial programme terminated

This new initiative follows the controversial Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme. It was terminated in May 2025 after facing significant scrutiny.

In April, Sunday World reported that the department was spending R507, 120 per month on the Silapha programme. However, only R76, 690 of that could be accounted for. This raised serious concerns over financial mismanagement.

The programme was launched in 2021. It was intended to provide wellness counselling, educational resources, and 24/7 professional support services for artists and athletes. However, it failed to meet its stated objectives, and drew widespread criticism.

At the time of the programme’s closure, DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie highlighted the need for more targeted and transparent interventions.

“We are exploring innovative ways of ensuring that we do more, and better, for our artists and athletes as a government. We are already seeing that impact and change in sports like boxing, which was badly neglected. But we also need to be more proactive with issues like the families of our legends needing support when they pass away,” McKenzie told parliament.

Artists say they were not consulted

Activist and opera legend Sbongile Mngoma did not hold back, blasting DSAC’s latest scheme.

“They keep rolling out programmes without even talking to us. How will they pick 1,000 artists and athletes? Do they even know how many of us are out there? This is just another messy, unsustainable plan. Artists need real support, not handouts. The minister needs to listen to us before this turns into yet another flop.”

Enquiries were sent to DSAC, but at the time of publishing, they had not responded.

