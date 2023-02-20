Amakhosi hobbled by injuries, says coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says injuries are making life difficult for Amakhosi as they prepare for their tough encounter against Golden Arrows this afternoon.

Chiefs will face Abafana be’sthende in their second match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane since they adopted Limpopo as their alternative home ground. Their first match in Polokwane was against Royal AM and they defeated MaMkhize’s side 2-0.

“It is unfortunate that a few days before matches we have to lose players because of injuries. We lost Erick Mathoho again, he was back and getting close to starting again. We’re now awaiting the medical team’s report.

“We don’t know if Mduduzi Shabalala, Sifiso Hlanti and Caleb Bimenyimana are going to be ready – these are the players we started the season with but we always have to assemble 11 players and continue to reshuffle. It is very disturbing. When things are not going your way, you lose focus. We just have to come up with a plan and hope that some of the players will be back soon.”

Zwane said they have tried to make sure that players focus on today’s match and not on the big Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates next week.

“Arrows are a very difficult team and we are expecting a very tough game. When you watch them play, they have also been unfortunate – they are not playing bad, they are creating chances but they are not converting them [to goals]. They want to get into the Top 8 and they also do not want to find themselves having to fight against relegation.

“We stand a good chance of climbing up the ladder and it’s up to us, and must take advantage that we are playing home,” added Zwane.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author