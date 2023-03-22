Banyana will use friendly against Serbia to prepare for World Cup

Banyana Banyana will face Serbia in an away friendly international in April as part of their preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Banyana, who will take part in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July, will depart for Serbia on April 6 ahead of their friendly on April 10.

Coach Desiree Ellis said she wants to sustain the momentum achieved when Banyana finished as winners of their group in the Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya, Turkey in February.

Banyana won Group A on goal difference after beating Uzbekistan 3-0 and drawing 1-1 with eventual runners-up Slovenia.

“We have a 32-player preliminary squad that we have chosen for this upcoming camp, and 26 local players will go on camp on March 27. We thank the coaches in the Hollywoodbets Super League, as well as the Sasol Women’s League,” said Ellis.

Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol senior manager: group brand and sponsorship, has congratulated the players who made it to the preliminary squad.

“The international friendly game against Serbia comes at a pivotal time, as the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup approaches,” Mbatha said.

“I implore the team to continue to work hard in camp as they prepare for this important friendly match. We believe that nothing is impossible if one is dedicated, and the ladies remain focused to represent the country to the best of their ability.”

