Billiat not the only player likely to be let go by his club

Sunday World has been keeping tabs on players who will be let go by their clubs at the end of the season, including our recent report that Khama Billiat is on his last days at Kaizer Chiefs, but there are others in the same boat who will headline the departures come season end.

Here are the top 10:

Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs)

The centre back has been at Naturena since 2012, having joined the club from Bloemfontein Celtic. When Amakhosi won the league (in 2012/13 and 2014/15), he played a pivotal role. This season, the 33-year-old has played one minute when he came on from the bench in the 2-1 win against SuperSport United in September.

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

There are four clubs lining up to sign him as a free agent. His former team, Orlando Pirates and rivals Chiefs, Cape Town City and AmaZulu are after him. He’ll be 33 next month, but with close to 300 PSL appearances he still has plenty to offer.

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Chiefs may snatch him as a free agent, according to reports. If his lack of game time is anything to go by, Pirates don’t need him. He has played 13 league games this season, 10 of those games were as a substitute.

Lesedi Kapinga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

He asked to be released in January, but the Brazilians wouldn’t budge. He arrived at Sundowns in July 2020 on a five-year deal, and since then, he’s played 39 games. The trouble is, he usually doesn’t start the games.

Phathutshedzo Nange (Kaizer Chiefs)

He’d be the first to admit things haven’t worked out for him at Naturena and his undoing has been injuries. On the positive side, SuperSport United remain interested in him.

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City)

Chiefs were close to signing him in January, according to City head coach Eric Tinkler. “From what I know, it was very, very close.”

Sekhukhune United also tried to lure him away.

For now, the Citizens have taken up their one-year option to renew his contract until June 30, 2024, but this was done so they don’t lose him for free at the end of the season.

Bradley Ralani (Mamelodi Sundowns)

What’s even more interesting is that Sundowns are already lining up his replacement. Panamanian winger Ismael Diaz, who plays in Ecuador, is one of Sundowns’s targets.

Thamsanqa Gabuza (SuperSport United)

He could’ve ended up at Stellenbosch in the January transfer window, but he opted to stay in Pretoria. Gabuza’s contract runs out on 30 June 2023. Stellenbosch or Royal AM may offer him a lifeline.

Erwin Saavedra (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bolivian midfielder has battled injuries throughout his stay and Sundowns’s patience is running thin. He’ll be let go at the end of the season to open up space for a foreign player.

Cole Alexander (Kaizer Chiefs)

The midfielder’s days are numbered at Naturena. This season, he’s featured in just six games across all competitions and word is that he’s no longer in the club’s plans.

