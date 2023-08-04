Boks ready to give 100% in Buenos Aires

Franco Mostert and Canan Moodie were raring to go in anticipation of Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires – the first of three Rugby World Cup warm-ups for the Springboks – and said they were keen to grab this last opportunity to make a statement for RWC selection with both hands.

The players expected a gruelling battle at Estadio Velez Sarsfield, which some of the team members refer to as ‘the cage’, and said they had to be ready for a tough onslaught from the outset.

“Personally, I want to play well,” said Mostert, who will start at blindside flanker. This is the last chance to showcase what we can do to be in the Rugby World Cup squad. But it’s not just about going out there and playing for oneself, we are also playing for the country, and we want to do well in this game as a team.”

Moodie, who was named on the right wing, echoed these sentiments: “I want to make the most of the opportunity to play. We all have a chance to fire shots for World Cup selection, and I’m excited about it.

“Cheslin (Kolbe) is leading well and Kurt-Lee (Arendse) and Makazole (Mapimpi) are playing well, and that brings out the best in me, so hopefully I can use my chance this week.”

Mostert was under no illusions about the challenge awaiting the Boks in Buenos Aires: “I’ve played in Argentina a few times and it’s a different ball game here. They play with a lot of emotion and with Agustin Creevy (Pumas hooker) possibly playing his 100th Test, they’ll be even more driven.

“We know they’ll come hard at us in the first 20 or 30 minutes, and we must be ready for that. We’ve also warned the younger players in the squad about what to expect. They’ll also believe in themselves after coming close in the game in Johannesburg, so they’ll come out guns blazing.”

Moodie was also well aware of what to expect from the Pumas: “Cheslin and Kurt-Lee, who played against Argentina last week, have helped to prepare for me for what to expect, and so have the other senior players. We know it is going to be tough, but we have our plans, and we have to stick to it.”

The match kicks off at 21h10 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport. – SARugby.co.za

