Booysen to help sharpen Banyana for World Cup

The South African Football Association (Safa) has started with its process of beefing up Banyana Banyana ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia/New Zealand in July.

Safa roped in former Banyana star Shilene Booysen as technical adviser, while Simphiwe Dludlu and Thinasonke Mbuli will serve as assistants to head coach Desiree Ellis.

Banyana, who are the reigning African champions, need some reinforcements in their coaching department and this is evident in their international friendly matches. The South Africans were hammered 9-0 by Brazil in a two-match series in Johannesburg and Durban. They were also walloped 4-1 by Australia in London.

“We have roped in important figures in terms of coaching in South African women’s football. Shilene has got high technical qualifications. She has also worked with the senior women’s national team in South Sudan and comes in as the technical adviser to Banyana Banyana. She is also part of the well-learned CAF technical study group,” Steenbok was quoted by centrecircle website.

“We need to improve from our 2019 showing where we scored only one goal, lost all the matches and failed to get out of the group. What is more crucial is that we also have to look ahead… because we are bidding for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.”

This past week, Banyana played some much-needed friendly matches at the Turkish Women’s Cup where they nailed Uzbekistan 3-1 and drew 1-1 against Slovenia. They will open their World Cup group campaign against Sweden before facing Argentina and wrap the first round against Italy.

