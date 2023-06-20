Downs players must be versatile and play many positions – Rhulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised his players for their ability to adapt to change and being able to play in different positions when called upon, even when it’s short notice.

The Brazilians are known for having signed the crème-de-la-crème of SA players and the Downs technical teams has been enjoying playing and rotating players around, something that has resulted in them flummoxing their opponents.

Some of the notable Sundowns stars that have played in a number of positions include Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane Aubrey Modiba, and Rivaldo Coetzee. Occasions, where Morena was seen playing different positions, include when Sundowns played against Orlando Pirates when he played as a right back – he has also played as a striker during CAF Champions League games.

Mokwena shared the importance of introducing different schemes and versatility among players to improve their skills and performance.

“We want to play faster and when you want to play faster, there’s going to be more chaos than order. Because of pressure, one might be found pressing in a position that is much further than their original position. So, because I moved far from that position when we lose the ball, a player like Aubrey Modiba must defend in the midfield and defend as a left-back. When training and we introduced sessions where we have players play different roles and have a feeling of what other players in different positions go through,” Mokwena spoke about the versatility matter on the club’s website.

The 2022/23 DStv Premiership Coach of the Season spoke about the importance of trust when introducing changes that are possible solutions in the team.

“I agree that versatility in the modern game is important. With this, players need to be comfortable on the pitch and still be dominant in the game against the opposition. It’s also crucial for the players to trust the coach because they only trust you when you show that you can be trusted as a leader. The coach then has the responsibility to ensure that he earns the trust of the players.”

For the last league game against Maritzburg United, Mokwena shared that he changed the way the team was supposed to play on the day before the game after their training session, making Coetzee play two positions during that game. He applauded Rivaldo’s ability to play as a centre-back and as a midfielder in the same game and highlighted how the trust between them made the smooth transition possible. – Sundowns.co.za

