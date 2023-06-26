‘Everyone thinks of Mothobi Mvala when going to war’ – Grant Kekana

Following the Bafana Bafana heroics against Morocco last week Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has heaped praise for his teammate Mothobi Mvala, saying he is an inspiration and the first player everyone looks to when it comes to war.

Mvala, 29, is arguably the most hard-working yet unfortunate player in South Africa, with his continued selection at Sundowns and by national team coach Hugo Broos being questioned.

Despite his costly error against Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League second leg semifinal clash recently, when he scored an own goal that knocked Sundowns out of the competition, the tenacious defender held his head high and displayed a solid performance against an 11th Fifa ranked Moroccan side – keeping Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri at bay almost the entire game.

Speaking to Sunday World ahead of his charity tennis tournament, which took place in Pretoria yesterday, Kekana said Mvala was an important figure both at club and national team level.

“Mothobi is definitely the first player everyone thinks of before going to war,” said Kekana.

“To have him there [Sundowns and Bafana] with us is important because he will put his body on the line every single time and plays his heart out.

“We also have a very strong connection and friendship. He motivates us a lot with what he does on the field so that you don’t give anything less than a 100%.”

Meanwhile, Kekana expressed his excitement to be working under coach Rulani Mokwena, who committed his future at the club by signing a four-year-contract extension this week.

“I am very excited. He is more than a coach – a big brother, someone you can talk to even outside of football,” he said.

“He is always there to listen and offer you a shoulder whenever you are in need. He does wonders and I think every player can talk about their individual relationship with him, how special it is, which is very rare to see in football.

“We [players] are fortunate to have him around, he is one of one, and for me, he is one of the best coaches and I am very grateful to be coached by him.”

