Hospitalised SA boxer makes good progress

South African boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati is receiving some much-needed financial help in Northern Ireland as he continues to fight for his life.

The 31-year-old pugilist collapsed in the ring last week after his bout with British fighter Nick Ball for the WBC Silver featherweight title at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

So far, well over R100 000 has been raised inside three days and the target for the fundraiser has been set to just under half a million rands (£20 000).

Lamati, who hails from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, received treatment inside the ring before being stretchered out of the arena and taken to Royal Victoria hospital.

He has spent the entire week undergoing treatment in the critical care unit, but the latest update from his promoters, Boxing 5 Promotions, indicates he is making good progress.

Nevertheless, Lamati will still need plenty of financial support to overcome his condition and some emotional support from his family who happen to be still in South Africa.

Hugh O’Halloran of Belfast Boxers has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the South African fighter.

O’Halloran revealed that the British Boxing Board of Control and Queensbury promotions was working hard to bring Lamati’s family to Northern Ireland.

