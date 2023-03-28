I hold myself to high standards, says award-winning Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, who was awarded the People’s Choice Award at the 16th Annual South African Sports Awards held at Sun City Superbowl in North West, says he holds himself to high standards and that the accolade is rather special to him.

The creative maestro clinched the top prize over a highly competitive list that included Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane, Proteas women’s cricketer Ayabonga Khaka, Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Proteas men’s cricketer Kagiso Rabada.

Zwane played a major role in helping Sundowns complete the domestic treble last season and was subsequently nominated for the Midfielder of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

“The shoe-shine and piano conductor highlighted the significance of winning at the SA Sports Awards.

“This accolade is very special to me because it’s a People’s Choice Award. As a player, it is not only my responsibility to perform on the pitch but also to be a role model for the younger generation,” Zwane told the Sundowns website.

“I hope to continue to inspire and make a positive impact on and off the field. Once again, thanks to everyone who made this award possible and for the unwavering support.”

This season, the proficient playmaker has been a valuable asset for the Brazilians, consistently performing at a higher level in both domestic and continental football, and earning a call-up to the national team.

On his evergreen consistency, Zwane said: “I hold myself to high standards and continually strive to push beyond my limits, elevating my game to new heights.

“While I recognise that perfection is impossible to attain, aiming for it allows me to tap into my full potential as a player.

“This approach has played a crucial role in my ability to perform at a consistently high level, both as an individual and as a team player.”

