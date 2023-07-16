Kay Motsepe school’s tournament expands

The Motsepe Foundation is up in arms in tackling gender inequality in South African football and in sports at large when it announced that it will be expanding the famous Kay Motsepe schools league by integrating it with a women’s league.

This after the Motsepe Foundation came to the rescue of SA football once again, when it answered the call to resolve the financial dispute between world cup-bound Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (Safa) recently.

The foundation contributed R6-million towards players’ bonuses, which amounts to R230 000 for each player.

Foundation co-founder and CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said creating a women’s league at grassroots level will form part of their efforts to develop women football in SA. “It’s really about the moment that we’re facing again of paying lip service to gender equality, we end up here because we don’t do what we say we will do,” Moloi-Motsepe said.

“We have been left behind and have regressed because of Covid-19 and we need to speed up the process of ensuring that we focus on the important matters of gender inequalities.

“This year as part of our commitment to ensuring that women’s sport really plays an important role, we have committed, as the Motsepe Foundation, to expand the Kay Motsepe football schools cup, to include girls so that we can add another essential work of supporting women in sports through the grassroots development programme.”

The programme will fall under the Motsepe Foundation’s five-year partnership with basic education for the development and growth of school sport and African and indigenous music. In March, the foundation increased its annual donation from R70-million to R150-million.

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

