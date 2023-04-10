Ledwaba Jnr breaks barriers in motocross 

Between Kabelo Ledwaba Jnr and his father, the student is gradually becoming the master as the 12-year-old is breaking barriers at the highest levels of motocross.

Ledwaba Jnr began riding bikes at the tender age of eight in 2019. He says he draws a lot of inspiration from his father, who is a former motocross racer with five national titles.

“It has been a good journey, my dad [Kabelo Ledwaba snr] inspired me to enter the sport,” Ledwaba said.

“After that, we looked at my future and said that if I could achieve the things that I planned, then maybe I could get to the top level.

“During lockdown, we created our own [racing] track to practice, so that I can become better, and it was really helpful.”

Recently, Ledwaba Jnr competed in the SA National Championship in Cape Town, where he finished fourth in round three and four – which increased his chances of qualification for the World Championship, where he will see his long-time wish of representing South Africa internationally being realised.

Prior to the nationals in the Mother City, the 12-year-old was in Austria, where he took part in the European Championships and was the youngest rider in his group.

“I am motivated for this year. I think I can win everything if I just focus and continue doing well.

“I always tell myself that whatever I believe in, I can achieve. I have already ticked the box of going to Europe, now I need to tick off the box of winning the world championships.”

The FIM junior World Championship will be in Romania on July 7, with young Ledwaba awaiting confirmation from Motorsport SA to pick their final team to represent the country.

In a week’s time, Ledwaba will travel to eight countries in Europe for four months to compete in the European Championships, before returning home for the SA Motocross Championships.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author