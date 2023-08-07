Lyle Foster may face Manchester City on Friday

It is exactly five days before the start of yet another exciting season of the English Premier League, as champions Manchester City will take a short trip to Turf Moor and welcome back newly promoted Burnley to the English top-flight on Friday night.

Burnley made their sensational return to the premier league after winning the EFL Championship last season, with South African-born striker Lyle Foster at the heart of things.

Lyle Foster joined the Clarets on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo during the January transfer window – in what was the most expensive deal to be brokered in SA football history.

The Bafana Bafana striker will most likely be a prominent member of the Burnley squad under coach Vincent Kompany, having joined the team in pre-season training camp from day one.

After Al Ahly’s Percy Tau had an unsuccessful spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, Foster becomes the first Bafana international to play in the premier league.

The 22-year-old will also join veteran striker and compatriot Benni McCarthy in flying the SA flag high in the EPL this season.

McCarthy will most likely give Foster a few tips on how to fare against their noisy neighbours, as the Manchester United forwards coach knows a thing or two about his city rivals.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford benefited from McCarthy’s stellar work, and Foster can do with the advice on how to be successful in England from someone who played there.

