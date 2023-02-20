Malesela still in limbo and is keen to move on

Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has resigned himself to the fact that he may not get his job as head coach back at the club.

Malesela and team manager Harris “TV4” Chueu were put on special leave after a string of unimpressive results.

It has been three weeks since the duo was removed from its responsibilities, with Dylan Kerr appointed to “fill in an advisory position as a consultant. The assistant coach, Raymond Mdaka, filling in as interim head coach.”

Malesela has since left the club base and has gone home to Pretoria while Chueu is still waiting to hear his fate.

“Yes, nothing has happened since. I am still on leave and they have not said anything at the club. But as far as I am concerned, I know how football people operate and I might as well start talking to other teams,” Malesela opened up to Sunday World. “If I sit and wait I will be wasting my time. If I find a club or if something comes my way, I will not hesitate to sign.”

Chueu declined to comment and referred all enquiries to club boss Abram Sello, who was not available for comment as his phone rang unanswered.

At the time when the special leave was announced, the club said it was an opportunity for Malesela and Choeu to recoup energies.

