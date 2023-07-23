Mayweather mum on mega bout

Flamboyant former undefeated world boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr has refused to pick sides in the upcoming mega fight between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

Spence Jr, dubbed “The Truth” is set to put his WBA, IBF and WBC world titles on the line against WBO world champion Crawford in an undisputed welterweight super fight.

The highly anticipated battle, which has been in the pipeline for years, with fans calling for the two to trade leather, will finally take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will be the biggest fight since Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao title bout back in 2015, an iconic fight which set records for pay-per-view purchases and revenue.

Mayweather, recently in South Africa for his Motherland tour said: “I am not betting [predicting] on the fight because we are doing the fight [as Mayweather Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions].”

“But, it is an exciting match up, I really didn’t want them to fight each other because I like both of them but may the best man win.”

Mayweather is undoubtedly one of the best boxers of all time, boasting a professional record of 50-0, and his last victory was against UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

In his prime, Mayweather defeated the best boxers of his era, including Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez and Pacquiao.

Mayweather is all too familiar with the capabilities of Spence Jr, with the two having engaged in intense sparring sessions.

He is also a huge admirer of Crawford, who is only 11 victories away from equalling Mayweather’s 50-0 record, although “Bud” doubts he will go after the record.

