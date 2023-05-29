Mokwena to help Maema realise his Bafana dream

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he will help Neo Maema realise his dream of representing the national team one day, after the surprise omission of the star midfielder from Hugo Broos’ 34-man preliminary squad on Tuesday.

Broos announced his preliminary squad that will face Morocco in the last Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at FNB Stadium next month, with both teams having already secured qualification.

Maema,27, joined Masandawana on a five-year deal from now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in 2021, and was instrumental in helping Sundowns win their sixth successive league title.

Despite the disappointment, Mokwena believes that his talisman will one day get an opportunity to don the Bafana Bafana jersey.

“Maema will still make it [get a national team call-up], he is very talented, so he will definitely still make it,” Mokwena told Sunday World. “Of course, he deserves to have at least made the 34-men squad, but unfortunately, I don’t make that call.

“My responsibility is to support the ones that have made it and also support the ones that didn’t make it – push them, so that they can improve their level and can be better so that they can make it next time.”

Sundowns have over nine players in the squad, with young prospect Cassius Mailula making it to the list once again.

Speaking to the media during their premiership celebration with official partners Hyundai in Bedfordview, Maema said he will continue to work hard and patiently wait for his chance.

“I should do a little bit more and continue to dig deeper within myself because some other things are spiritual, I am a very spiritual person,” Maema said.

“Everyone who got a call-up and made the 34-men squad, I believe, deserve to be there. All I can do as a South African is to support them because one of them [who has been selected] might be an answered prayer, so who am I to fight God?

“So, this is an opportunity for everybody that would love to one day represent their country, but I will wait for my time because God’s time is not in my hands.”

