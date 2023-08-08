Nienaber reveals final 33-men squad for Rugby World Cup

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has officially named his 33-men Rugby World Cup squad that will travel to France in September.

At the back of winning 24-13 against Argentina at the weekend, the Boks displayed an intentional performance in front of a hostile crowed in Buenos Aires.

Nienaber’s squad features a strong mix of experience and some of the best up-and-coming young players in the country.

However, there was disappointment for three of the starting 15 from the 32-12 victory over England in Yokohama four years ago who were ruled out by injury and illness.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard (calf), Lukhanyo Am (knee) and Lood de Jager (chest problem) have been placed on standby with six other players.

The Springbok coaches were hopeful that they may return to full training before the start of the tournament and be available for call-up in the event of injury.

Siya Kolisi, who is expected to be back in action against Wales in two weeks, will captain the Boks team for the second time at the Rugby World Cup.

World Cup squad:

Forwards:

Props: Steven Kitshoff (Ulster), Vincent Koch (Cell C Sharks), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Marvin Orie (Perpignan), RG Snyman (Munster)

Loose Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain – Racing 92), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby), Jasper Wiese (Leicester)

Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Backs:

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpelllier), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls)

