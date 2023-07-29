Spar Proteas demolish Sri Lanka in second World Cup match

The South African Spar Proteas secured their second win of the 2023 Netball World Cup when they outclassed Sri Lanka 87-32 in their second Pool C encounter at the Cape Town International Conventional Centre on Saturday afternoon.

It was yet another massive turnout at the Mother City’s convention centre, as the host nation maintained their 100% winning record in the tournament.

Coach Norma Plummer made three changes to the side that started against Wales during their opening match on Friday, which saw Khanyisa Chawane, Phumza Maweni and Ine-Mari Venter all dropped – a decision that seemed to be strategic to rest the trio on the eve of their massive clash against Jamaica.

As expected, the Spar Proteas started on a front foot and dominated the game from the beginning with a different combination from the first game, racing to a 15-point goal lead after the first quarter with a 24-9 scoreline.

The Sri Lankans tried getting back into the game, but their accuracy in front of the goal let them down – with the South African defense solid as a wall and goalkeeper Nicola Smith cleaning up rebounds.

The second quarter was just as dominant from the Proteas, as they continued to throw in the balls inside the net and go into half-time with a comfortable 45-18 lead.

Shooters Elmere van der Berg and Nichole Taljaard were instrumental in front of goal, as they scored 44 and 24 points, respectively, and end the quarter with a 68-24 lead.

Chawane was introduced in the third quarter, who added some energy in mid-court. Maweni and Venter, who bagged her 50th international cap, got in the fourth and final quarter to help the Proteas secure a comfortable win ahead of their Jamaica clash on Sunday.

