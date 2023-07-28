Spar Proteas open World Cup account with a crucial victory

The South African Spar Proteas have opened their Pool C Netball World Cup campaign with a victory after beating Wales 61-50 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday evening.

The Spar Proteas were dominant from the onset in the first quarter and did not take long to register their first point, when Ine-Mari Venter scored seconds into the game.

Wales did, however, make an instant response, but could not keep up with the high tempo and pressure that the home side was putting them under with the help of a boisterous crowd.

Coach Norma Plummer’s charges put themselves in the front foot and went into the short break leading 18-19, with the combination of Elmere van der Berg and Ine-Mari Venter in front of goal proving to be vital for the home side.

The visitors upped their game in the second quarter, as they came out and looked a better team altogether, registering 15 points on the scoreboard, while the home side fell short by one point.

Veteran goalkeeper Phumza Maweni proved why she is amongst the best ranked in the world, as she made terrific turnovers that frustrated the Welsh.

The Proteas came back from half-time and showed their class in the third quarter, as they kept it tight in defense and finding gaps. Captain Bongiwe Msomi and star player Khanyisa Chawane were energetic and were crucial in helping the team go forward.

Accuracy was indeed not a problem for the Proteas attacking players, as they converted most of their chances in the fourth and final quarter, to set the tone of the global showpiece.

SA will swiftly shift their focus on Sri Lanka, who they face on Saturday afternoon.

