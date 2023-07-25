Springboks brace for physical onslaught against Argentina

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids and winger Cheslin Kolbe are bracing themselves for a physical onslaught when they lock horns against Argentina.

South Africa host the Pumas in a third and final Castle Lager Rugby Championship match at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday in what could be a deciding match of the competition.

With both the Springboks and Pumas known for being physical, Davids said this would make for a challenging encounter.

“Argentina are a team that play with a lot of pride, and they don’t go away,” said Davids.

“They fought until the end against Australia and earned a win, and against New Zealand, they started slowly, but went on to win the second-half.

“So, it’s going to be a grind from the start, but we must be accurate and play in the right areas of the field.

They have a massive set-piece, and they have extreme speedsters in the backline, so if you concede possession against them, it could count against you.”

Should Kolbe be selected in the matchday squad after missing out on the previous matches, it will mark his first appearance in the green and gold at Emirates Airline Park – a prospect that excites him.

“I’ve never played at Emirates Airline Park as a Springbok, so if I get the opportunity to play, it would be fantastic,” he said.

“The atmosphere at the stadium is electric and we’d love it if people come out in numbers and support us.

“It is our last home game before we leave for the Rugby World Cup [in September], so it would be special to play in front of a passionate crowd.”

Should Australia defeat New Zealand in Melbourne earlier on Saturday, the Springboks will be in with a fighting chance to win the title if they defeat the Pumas.

