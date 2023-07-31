SuperSport goes all out for netball

The Netball World Cup 2023 is now in full steam and broadcast sponsors SuperSport have gone all out to make it the most exciting, varied and technologically advanced tournament in netball history.

SuperSport’s coverage is anchored by top-rated Andee Mahamba, with a range of top local guests, all of whom represented the Proteas. They include Vanes-Mari du Toit, Amanda Mynhardt, Zanele Mdodana, Nontle Gwavu, Simi Mdaka and Mampho Tsotetsi.

With matches being played at two venues at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, presentations are taking place from the arenas and they include live build-ups, halftime chats and match summaries.

Other analysts include former internationals from top netball countries such as New Zealand, Australia, England and Jamaica. Anna Stanley (New Zealand), Madison Browne (Australia), Pamela Cookey (England) & Simone Forbes (Jamaica) have joined SuperSport as host broadcaster for the event.

Seasoned broadcasters Jenny Woods, Caroline Barker and Sue Gaudion are also in the mix.

The rest of the African continent is represented by Mary Waya, who has played more than 200 matches for Malawi, Ruth Meeme, who represented Uganda at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and Perpetua Siyachitema, who captained Zimbabwe at the 2019 Netball World Cup. The Netball World Cup is being prioritised over the Fifa Women’s World Cup coverage on the “Here for her” channel, which is dedicated to women’s sport.

WORLD FIRST: ALL-FEMALE CREW

The all-female crew for the Netball World Cup has undergone extensive and rigorous training, under the supervision and leadership of industry experts, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully produce the event. Training modules included event management, broadcast production, technical operations and logistics planning.

An inclusive and empowering environment is a major theme at Supersport. Consequently, preparation for the World Cup has fostered an inclusive environment, promoting diversity and equal opportunities for women in the sports industry.

The crew members have been encouraged to excel in their roles, enabling them to showcase their talent and contribute to the success of the event.

