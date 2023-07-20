Team Hulley confident of winning ABU SADC lightweight title

Brandon Hulley is confident that Lancelot “Congo” Moyo will walk away with the vacant ABU SADC lightweight title come Friday night.

Moyo goes toe-to-toe against the undefeated Kaine Fourie at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg in a 10-rounder lightweight bout.

Both fighters hold an impressive record ahead of the fight. Moyo at the back of four fights has a perfect knockout record. Fourie, the number one contender in South Africa, has a record of six fights, four victories, two draws and two knockouts.

Following a weigh-in at the Glenanda Village in the south of Johannesburg, Hulley said the stakes are high for both fighters. However, the assistant boxing trainer said Moyo has what it takes to come out victorious against Fourie.

“There is a lot to fight for, over and above that we are anticipating an exciting and explosive fight,” Hulley said during an interview with Sunday World.

“Kaine Fourie comes in undefeated and along with a good team which will be led by Gert Strydom, a coach that is very experienced and has coached bona fide champions in South African boxing.

“But one thing I am certain of is that we are going to walk away with the victory, whether it comes with the long or short route. It will come because we have done our preparations thoroughly to ensure that we win this fight.”

Meanwhile, Moyo also expressed his thoughts ahead of what is regarded as a massive lightweight bout, saying that he will destroy his opponent.

“I am feeling ready for the fight and prepared to destroy my opponent,” he said.

“Everything went well in terms of my preparations. I am really excited that this fight is finally happening. I promise to give my best against the best in the lightweight division.”

