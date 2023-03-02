Motsepe Foundation pumps R150m to school sports, choral music

The Motsepe Foundation has announced a R150-million donation to government for the development and growth of school sports for boys and girls.

African choral and indigenous music, as well as netball in schools, will also benefit from the multi-million rand donation.

The cutting-edge announcement took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Present during the announcement at a media briefing were founder of the foundation Patrice Motsepe, foundation CEO Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, and Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.

Motsepe said the sponsorship will ensure that there is adequate investment and development within schools in all spheres of sports and education.

“The Motsepe Foundation is committed to continue investing in education and the development and growth of our youth in football, music, netball and other sports,” Motsepe said.

“Our partnership with the Department of Basic Education has over many years made significant contributions to the upliftment and improvement in quality and standard of schools’ football, African choral and indigenous music, and netball.

“The Motsepe Foundation decided to substantially increase the donation in terms of the new agreement by more than 100% and to contribute to ensuring [that] our youth can perform and compete successfully with the best in the world in football, music, and netball.”

The donation will run over five years, an extension to the current partnership between the Department of Basic Education, which commenced in 2016 – with R70-million spent to date.

Breakdown of how the 30-million will be distributed:

R12-million to the Kay Motsepe Schools Football Cup for boys and girls at secondary and primary schools.

The winning secondary school will receive R3-million, which must be used for the construction or upgrading of football, education and other sports infrastructure and facilities.

R8-million for new schools’ football competition for girls at secondary and primary school level and for new primary school competition for boys.

R6-million for the ABC Motsepe Schools Choral Eisteddfod.

The Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Cup will receive R4-million.

