Mvala’s repeated head injuries do not worry coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and the club’s medical team are not entirely concerned by Mothobi Mvala’s repeated head injuries.

Mvala is probably the only player in the DStv Premiership who noticeably leaves a field of play with a bandage wrapped around his head at the end of each match.

Despite growing concerns from football supporters for possible brain damage and complications, Mokwena is not worried, noting that Mvala is just unfortunate.

“The head injuries? He is just unfortunate,” said Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup round of 16 virtual press conference held on Tuesday.

“Like a teacher that goes home with a lot of chalk stains, like a mechanic that goes home with a lot of oil stains, unfortunately Mothobi [Mvala] has a situation where he gets a bit of blood on the jersey.

“I just think it is a demonstration of not only the commitment and the steeliness of the human being, but his character is that … as long as these [injuries] are not severe situation that don’t demand further medical prognosis, then I don’t have an opinion on it.”

How is it that Mvala is forever having head injuries? Mo! go bofiwa dilo straight…#Sundowns #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/tIsBAvtcvp — Rox (@RoxRonza) February 25, 2023

Mvala’s head is bleeding, again 🩸 😳 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 25, 2023

I suspect that Sundowns medics buy extra bandages just for Mvala alone. He has his own trademark 😆 pic.twitter.com/WB2GB5xKsV — Themba Tshabalala (@Themba_TT) February 25, 2023

The 28-year-old midfielder, who now plays in a defensive role, has been one of fan favorites for his tenacious tackles.

Masandawana visit Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on Thursday evening in what will be a repeat of the 2022 Nedbank Cup final.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author