Netball SA president Molokwane moved by R150m donation

Following the announcement by the Motsepe Foundation of a staggering R150-million donation to government for the development and growth of school sports for boys and girls, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane was left speechless.

The donation which will run over five years, will see the Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Cup receive R4-million.

During a press conference which was held at the Sandton Convention Center on Thursday, Molokwane said the donation will help grow women’s sport, starting from school level.

“I was overwhelmed [after getting invited to the event] firstly, knowing that we are struggling as women’s sport in the country,” Molokwane said.

“So, when you get such an invite, especially when it comes from the Motsepe Foundation, then you are eager to understand what is going on. But we knew that it was on our schools’ side, and we understand and appreciate that.

“It was a massive announcement, I mean R4 million every year for schools – I know what impact it has done for schools and how it changed a girl child’s life in the school fraternity and school sport. So, to us as Netball South Africa, this was quiet a boost and as I said, it all begins at school level if you want it done correctly.”

Netball in SA is slowly but surely receiving the support it deserves, with Discovery Group recently signing a three-year sponsorship deal as the new official wellness partners for Netball SA.

Vitality followed to confirm that they will be the title partner of the upcoming Netball World Cup tournament.

For the past five years, Netball SA has seen companies like Telkom, Hollywoodbets, and Twizza, amongst others, come on board to rally behind the sport.

The Spar Proteas will take to the court for the Vitality Netball World Cup, which is set to take centre stage from 28 July to 6 August in Cape Town.

