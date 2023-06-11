New Comrades Marathon records for SA runners Dijana, Steyn

A 35-year-old Tete Dijana won the Comrades Marathon on Sunday morning, completing the 87.701 kilometer race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

He was the defending champion.

Almost four minutes quicker than David Gatebe’s 2019 record of 5 hours, 18 minutes, and 19 seconds, Dijana completed the race in 5 hours, 14 minutes, and 1 second.

For winning, he earned R500K, R500K for breaking the record, and R200K for being the first South African to cross the finish line.

The race was decided by seven seconds as Dutchman Piet Wiersma finished as the second runner-up with a time of 5:14.08. The third place went to Edward Mothibi with a time of 05:17.34.

Also on Sunday, Gerda Steyn broke the Comrades Marathon record for female runners.

Olympian Steyn, who dominated the majority of the women’s race, set a new course record of 5:44.54 en route to winning the R500k.

Steyn and Dijana broke the record for down-runs.

