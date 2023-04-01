South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu plans to empower young girls through sports or the corporate sector. Zulu started playing hockey at the age of six in 2006 and she has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

Speaking to Sunday World she said she initially took part in hockey, athletics, and swimming up until grade 10, but ended up enjoying hockey.

“It was so interesting to enjoy the sport because of the whole team dynamics and being able to experience sports through 15 other people. I feel like individual sports gets very lonely but hockey is very challenging and I am enjoying it so much,” said Zulu.

The game of hockey has opened doors for her that she could only dream of. She is now the first woman and hockey player in South Africa to partner with the energy drink brand, Red Bull.

The 23-year-old is certain that her career will only get better as she now has the financial support to thrive.

“It’s actually so crazy because over the years we have had to fund ourselves and some people can’t afford that and end up not going to these tournaments and stuff. I am lucky and privileged enough to have parents who have supported my aspirations and dreams.”

She believes that 2023 is the year to elevate both her game on and off the field.

“Historically, women athletes have been far behind their male counterparts when it comes to sponsorship deals. However, the narrative is changing as more and more female athletes are getting recognition.”

In 2019, she made her senior international debut for South Africa, during a qualifying event for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Stellenbosch. In 2021, she made her Olympic debut at the Pool A match against Ireland. She was co-captain with Christa Ramasimong for the South Africa U21 team that competed at the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup.

The University of Pretoria graduate relocated to cape town at the beginning of the year to explore some opportunities.

“This year I am focusing on my hockey and focusing on business plans which I am still working on. We have four tours this year abroad which is preparation for Paris 2024 which is my next big goal.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author