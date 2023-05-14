A tribute to Bra Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane

I was overawed during my first encounter with Bra Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane. It was at a PSL function in 2001, when his tall figure loomed large in front of me. Like bell-bottoms and Afros, his greasy perm was gone.

His new chiskop was spick-and-span and shining brightly while the gold-rings were flashing about in the room – the man was as real as I had seen him on TV when I was a little kid in the late 1980s and 1990s.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

