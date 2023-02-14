Chloe Tyron shines brighter as Proteas thump New Zealand

The Momentum Proteas returned to winning ways after beating New Zealand by 65 runs at the Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night.

The victory boosted the national side’s chances of qualifying for semi-finals.

In what was a must-win encounter for both sides, South Africa were the more determined team as they were phenomenal with the bat and ruthless with the ball.

The South Africans won the toss and elected to bat first. They had a nervy start when they lost two wickets in quick succession. Skipper Sune Luus came on and played some good shots, before being dismissed with a run-out with just 22 runs from 17 deliveries.

It was the heroics of all-rounder Chloe Tyron that restored the hope of the Momentum Proteas, as she displayed a solid performance with the bat.

Her strokeplay and powerful hitting inspired South Africa to go over the 100-runs mark – but was unfortunately dismissed at the end of the 18th over with 40 runs.

South Africa scored 132/6 after 20 overs and had to respond with the ball to ensure that the White Ferns remain at bay.

🚨 RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 65 RUNS Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/10) came out firing to set the tone for what was a polished performance in the field to dismiss New Zealand for 67 and secure our first victory of the #T20WorldCup #SAvNZ #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/0d744vMii4 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 13, 2023

Indeed they did, as the first wicket fell with the first ball when wicket keeper Sinalo Jafta stumped Bernadine Bezuidenhout through Nonkululeko Mlaba’s tricky spin. Mlaba continued to be dangerous with the ball when she got her hat-trick when she dismissed Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu.

The Proteas bowlers showed a fighting spirit and the New Zealanders wickets fell in quick succession and were 67 all out in 18.1 overs – failing to reach 100 runs for the second consecutive match.

The host nation recorded their first win of the tournament following a disappointing narrow opening defeat against Sri Lanka, losing by three runs last week Friday.

They will be gearing up for a tough task when they face-off with the reigning champions Australia at the St Georges Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author