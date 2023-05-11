Corporate SA gets behind Special Olympics on road to Berlin

Corporates around SA have stepped up to ‘Adopt an Athlete’ and support the Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) national team that will be competing at the 2023 Special Olympics world summer games in Berlin, Germany.

This after SOSA officially launched the ‘Adopt an Athlete’ campaign in January this year, to help raise funds to get the 2023 team geared up ahead of the world summer games.

The campaign was created in 2016, to help raise funds for international participation for their athletes.

SOSA CEO Ancilla Smith expressed her gratitude to the various corporates and individuals that that came on board to help make the dreams of the team come true.

“We have successfully implemented our ‘Adopt an Athlete’ campaign for the last two world games and the support form corporates and individuals has helped us to ensure that our national teams are able to compete and represent SA with pride on a global stage,” Smith said.

“It is an ongoing struggle to get the recognition and funding that our athletes deserve, and we are incredibly grateful to the corporates and individuals that stepped up so far to support the 2023 Special Olympics national team.

“Our athletes will be competing against 7000 athletes from over 180 countries, and we know that they will do us proud. With a medal tally of 35 Gold, 15 Silver and 12 Bronze from our last world games, we know that our athletes can, and will, succeed when given the opportunity.”

Special contributions and adopted athletes:

Rossimoda (via Sole Agents) – providing bespoke Team branded tracksuits

African Bank – Adopted five Athletes

SOSA Chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa – Adopted two Athletes

Stabus – Adopted two Athletes

The Booth Group Foundation – Adopted two Athletes

Duma Collective – Adopted one Athlete

Amtronix Diagnostics – Adopted one Athlete

Intercape – Adopted one Athlete

Kool-a-Chem – Providing Novelty Items

Gift of the Givers – Providing Toiletries and other support

The Sneaker Shack – Running a sneaker donation drive for the National team and other Special Olympics Athletes

Lahers – Providing T-Shirts

With less than five weeks to go before the summer games kick-off, SOSA is relying on additional financial support to help get the team get up to speed.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.