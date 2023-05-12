Cricket SA appoints Wandile Gwavu as Proteas fielding coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday that Wandile Gwavu has been appointed as the new fielding coach for the Proteas white-ball set-up.

Gwavu, who took charge of the fielding duties during SA’s inbound limited-overs tours against West Indies and Netherlands, joins coach Rob Walter’s team on a full-time basis alongside batting coach JP Duminy.

CSA director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a statement: “We are pleased to confirm Wandile as the fielding coach for the Proteas men’s limited-overs team. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level in South African cricket with a coaching career that speaks volumes.

“With the fine margins and the ever-increasing stakes in 50-over and T20 cricket, fielding has become a critical part of any successful team and we strongly believe Wandile’s expertise will help the Proteas maintain their strong tradition of fielding excellence across both formats.

“Wandile also permanently joins the set-up during an exciting period as the team transition into a crucial preparatory phase ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.”

As head coach of DP World Lions since 2019, Gwavu was named Domestic Coach of the Season in his first year in charge and has since led the Highveld team to five titles in four seasons – the most by any Lions coach.

The 36-year-old was also assistant coach to both the Jozi Stars (Mzansi Super League) and Joburg Super Kings (Betway SA20) and enjoyed national spells with the SA U19s and SA “A” side.

Hailing from KwaLanga in Western Cape, Gwavu played age-group cricket for Eastern Province and was part of their academy before he took up coaching.

