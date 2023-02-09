Discovery partners with Spar Proteas ahead of Netball World Cup

Discovery has on Thursday announced a three-year sponsorship deal with Netball SA as the official wellness partner to the Spar Proteas, ahead of the 2022 Netball World Cup – which will cater for the team’s physical, mental and financial wellness.

Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO in SA, made the official announcement and expressed his excitement of teaming up with the entire netball team.

“Today we [are] not just announcing the new single ambassador but an entire squad of ambassadors,” Kallner said.

“So, it’s really exciting to be able to introduce to you today the South African netball national team as official Discovery ambassadors.

“The team itself is the team that represents the entire netball fraternity across SA. Netball is the number one sport among women and girls across the country. We’ve heard about soccer monks, but I will speak as a netball dad that this is the greatest sport for South Africans.

Kallner went on to outline their reason behind sponsoring Netball SA, saying that he looks forward to the much-anticipated global tournament.

“We look forward to the Netball World Cup, which will be held in Cape Town. This is something that we really wanted to get behind as an organisation – to get behind the team, the sport and every single woman and girl playing sport, to get out and get physically active – and there is no better way to do that than through the sponsorship,” he added.

The Discovery Group also announced Vitality’s sponsorship of the Netball World Cup as the title partner of the tournament. Vitality is a subsidiary of Discovery Limited.

The highly anticipated event, which takes place every four years, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28 July to 6 August.

Spar Proteas are drawn in Pool C, alongside Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka.

