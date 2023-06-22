Downs star using his off-season to empower community

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is using his off-season time wisely and giving back to the community with a youth charity tennis tournament through the Grant Kekana Foundation.

Kekana is set to partner with Sizwe Radebe of Impilo Foundation and former Orlando Pirates stars Oupa Manyisa and goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo’s foundation, to empower aspiring young athletes to engage with their favourite local role models around Pretoria on Saturday.

Mentioning Kekana, Mhlongo and Manyisa in one sentence, one would automatically think football, however, the 30-year-old defender said the foundation wants to offer the youth something different by hosting a tennis tournament.

“Our foundations are not one dimensional or solely focused on football, we want to find a few ways to help within different sporting codes,” Kekana said during an interview with Sunday World on Thursday.

“So, we are not just one dimensional and we are also not saying we will not also do a football tournament, but at this point we thought tennis would be the right option, because we had already planned it from time [the charity tournament] and we decided to start with the tennis tournament.”

The tournament will start off with the young participants engaging in a 5km walk before partaking in the day’s activities.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old defender said he is looking forward to next season with Sundowns, as they are already regarded as favourites to win the DStv Premiership once more and continue their dominance in domestic football.

Masandawana are said to begin their pre-season training camp at the end of this month, with four new academy players expected to join the senior team.

