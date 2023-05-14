Fuzile will be world champ – Ntutu

By Sthembiso Nkabinde

South African lightweight boxer Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile has all the necessary tools and skill to become the country’s next world champion.

This is according to his former boss at Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP), Thembalethu “Terris” Ntutu, who still highly rates the pugilist from Duncan Village. Although Fuzile is no longer part of Rumble Africa Promotions, Ntutu has no doubt that his former golden boy is still headed to the very top of the sport.

Fuzile is currently working his way back to world title contention after he lost the IBF junior-lightweight belt to Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2021.

The talented and smart southpaw, whose knacks are polished by trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye, is a former IBF intercontinental junior-lightweight champion.

Fuzile, who boasts an impressive record of 16 wins, with ten of those coming through the short route, and two defeats in his 18 fights, is still considered one of the best in the country.

He was last in action in July last year when he completely outclassed Romeo Makwakwa from Malawi to clinch a TKO victory at Orient Theatre in East London.

“Azinga, we were not done with him,” said Ntutu. “But nevertheless, we still believe that Azinga is supposed to be a world champion.

“He has everything it takes to be world champion and he will be one in the future. There’s no doubt about that.

“Azinga and many other young boys who are still in our stable will come back with many world titles in the near future. That’s one thing for sure.”

Another one of Rumble Africa Promotions’ top prospects, Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini, is also looking to bounce back after a failed world title shot.

The orthodox fighter from Free State fell short in his attempts to capture the IBO featherweight boxing belt in Liverpool last year, losing out to James Dickens. And just like Fuzile, Ntutu is adamant Dlamini will bounce back from the setback and return to the world stage with vengeance soon enough.

“Lerato is our boy, he is going to be a champion as well,” added Ntutu. “So, we expect to be welcoming back world champions quite a lot as a stable because we believe we have a lot of world champion material fighters.

“You look at Sivenathi Nontshinga, he has helped inspire other boxers from our stable and the country in general. We have many young talented boxers in our stable.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa