Garcia may not have the chin against ‘Tank’

SA middleweight champion John “Section 29” Bopape has given his prediction for the upcoming mega-fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan “KingRy” Garcia in Las Vegas next weekend.

The catchweight bout between WBA lightweight champion Davis, and former WBC interim lightweight champion Garcia, is set to thrill fight fans around the world as the two fighters finally face off.

It’s the biggest and most anticipated fight of the year between arguably two of the brightest talents in the sport at the peak of their powers, putting everything on the line.

They are both undefeated in their careers.

Davis, a savage puncher who possess a powerful right hand that has put to sleep some of the best in the game, will be looking to add Garcia’s scalp to his list of unfortunate victims.

Tank, as he is affectionately known, has an astonishing 26 knockouts in his 28 bouts so far, and managed to comfortably see off Hector Garcia in his last fight in January.

Garcia, on the other hand, is also no pushover having claimed 23 victories in a row in his unbeaten run, beating Javier Fortuna in his last fight.

His pretty boy looks could be deceiving given the monster Garcia appears to turn into in the ring, using his lightning fast hand speed and a deadly left hook to put opponents on the canvas.

Bopape, however, reckons Davis will have too much for Garcia and expects the Baltimore-born fighter to catch his opponent at some point for a knockout win.

“It’s not going to be easy to call because both fighters are very talented and have what it takes to win the fight, but I can’t help but feel Tank has the slight edge.

“I just think the fact that he’s been more active in the last year or so, fought some of the best in the division and got the job done puts him in good stead.

“He has experience and is very powerful, he’s got the timing as well and I think he will catch Garcia at some point. .

“Garcia is very quick, very powerful also but I think he can be a bit vulnerable. He doesn’t quite have the chin against an explosive fighter like Tank.”

