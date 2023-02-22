Glorious Momentum Proteas secure T20 World Cup semi-final spot

The Momentum Proteas have secured a semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup after outclassing Bangladesh women’s cricket side by 10 wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Tuesday night.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits showed class with the bat to inspire a crucial victory. Both secured unbeaten half-centuries in what was a must-win game for both sides in Group 1.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. They were, however, restricted to 113/6 after South Africa bowled well.

Marizanne Kapp (2-17) and Ayabonga Khaka (2-21) were superb with the ball, while Nonkululenko Mlaba (1-21) came through with her spin once again to clinch a wicket.

The South Africans took to the crease with a solid partnership of opening batters Wolvaardt (*66-56) and Brits (*50-51), enough to send the Bangladeshis packing.

Reflecting on the match, Wolvaardt told proteaswomencsa after the match: “I think we made it a bit hard for ourselves, we put ourselves under a bit of pressure at the half-way mark, but I am proud of how we stuck through it.

“There was a chat at half-time just to talk about what we needed to get a move on, and I am glad we stuck in it.”

Meanwhile, captain Sune Luus reached a milestone after becoming the third Proteas women player to reach 100 T20 international caps.

The host nation will square off against England in the last four on Friday, while reigning champions Australia lock horns with India in the other semi-final match on Thursday.

