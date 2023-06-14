Griquas winger Specman contemplating about his future

Following a disappointing Currie Cup exit at the hands of defending champions Pumas at the Windhoek Draught Park in Kimberley on Friday, Griquas winger Rosko Specman has hinted that he may be looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

Griquas lost 27-17 in an exhilarating clash, where the stakes were similarly high as last year’s final.

Specman, 34, was probably one of the players that coach Pieter Bergh had his sight on to take his side all the way to the semi-final, but it was not to be.

The former Blitzboks legend, who signed a one-year contract with the Kimberly-based outfit, admitted that he does not promise to commit to the franchise should a better offer come his way.

“I’m not going to lie; I don’t know where I am going to be next season” Specman said.

“The [Springbok] Sevens have made me an offer, so I must still decide whether I want to go back or not. It will all go down to the offer. If everything goes well and the offer is good, you will see me down the lines.”

Having played at the highest level of rugby and previously represented the Vodacom Bulls, Stormers, and the Free State Cheetahs, Speckmagic, as he is affectionately known, said it was not difficult for him to play for a smaller team.

“The nicest thing about me is that wherever I got to, I make sure that the people around me are happy,” he said.

“At the end of the day, that is how you must be, you can’t think that you are bigger than this game, because the game evolves all the time.

