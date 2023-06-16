ICC finalises dates for the 2023 Asia Cup

The ICC on Thursday announced the dates for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup set to be hosted between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will commence on August 31 and will run until September 17, with four games scheduled to be played in Pakistan and the rest of the games to be played in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will participate in the tournament which has a total of 13 ODI matches.

The tournament will feature two groups of three teams apiece this year with the top two making it to the Super Four stage.

The top two teams of the Super Four will then play the final on September 17.

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in one group while the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the other group.

Nepal had initially qualified for the main tournament, after beating United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Kathmandu earlier in the year.

The Sri Lankans are currently the reigning champions, having beaten Pakistan in last years’ final in the UAE.

