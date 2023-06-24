Lungi Ngidi bowls out GBV, takes cricket to Soweto school

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a widespread problem in South Africa and Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided to take a stand and teach young boys at Meadowlands Primary School about GBV this past week.

Early this year, CSA embarked on a worthy cause to raise awareness against GBV, a national pandemic that has seen many women and children affected across the country.

As part of their program, Ngidi and CSA held a coaching clinic where they introduced cricket to learners and conducted a dialogue to engage young boys on the dangers of GBV.

The 27-year-old said one of the reasons for him to support the campaign was because GBV is something that is close to his heart, having witnessed it happening in his family.

“In support of Cricket South Africa’s ‘End GBV’ campaign, I would like to show support and lend my voice to a lot of people,” said Ngidi.

“I think gender-based violence is an issue that we have seen in South Africa for many years now, and I would like to educate and empower a lot of people on this.

“I have been witnessed to gender-based violence and I think this is why it’s something that sits so close to my heart, and this is something we need to eradicate within our society.”

Ngidi will be looking to use his break and work his way back into the Proteas squad, after he was axed by newly appointed test cricket coach Shukri Conrad early this year – a decision that left him angry.

