Markram stars for Eastern Cape Sunrisers to reach SA20 final

Aiden Markram scored an impressive 100 runs from 58 balls against Joburg Super Kings in the semi-final, to steer Eastern Cape Sunrisers to the Betway SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

It was a heated affair at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday evening, as the Sunrisers took to the crease first and registering a run chase of 214 runs – with Markram displaying a captain’s performance with his century.

The Super Kings started on a front foot when they dismissed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma inside the first over, after he was bowled out by Lizaad Williams and caught by Reeza Hendricks.

Bavuma was followed by Adam Rossington through the bowling of Williams to get his second wicket of the game.

Markram came on in the eighth over to build a 99-run partnership with Jordan Hermann. Leading to his milestone, it was the Markram’s strokeplay and power-hitting that entertained the crowed in his favourite ground in Centurion.

After 20 overs, the Sunrisers were 213/5 – leaving it to the bowlers to finish off the task.

Indeed the bowlers started on a high when seamer and death bowler Sisanda Magala made sure captain Faf Du Plessis’s time on the crease was short, when he dismissed him with the first ball and going out with a golden duck.

The Sunrisers continued their dominance in the bowling department up to the last over, with the Super Kings only managing to score 199 runs and losing by 14 runs – despite Hendricks scoring a good 96 runs from 54 deliveries.

The SA20 will come to an end on the weekend, as champions will be crowed between the Capitals and Sunrisers in the exciting inaugural tournament.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author