Molokwane thrilled ahead of Telkom Netball League season

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane is thrilled ahead of the 2023 Telkom Netball League (TNL) season which kicks off on April 27 at the Ngoako Ramahlodi Sports Complex in Seshego, Polokwane.

This after Netball SA together with its partner Telkom held an official media launch at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton on Wednesday to announce the start of the 2023 TNL season.

The telecoms giant, who are the headline sponsors of the domestic league, are in the fifth year of the partnership with the netball federation since coming on board in 2019.

In line with a commitment to drive the development of netball in South Africa, Telkom has since renewed the partnership with the federation by a further three years effective from the beginning of this month.

“Our relationship with Telkom is growing from strength to strength with every year that passes by,” said Molokwane.

“As a federation, we are delighted about their commitment to the growth and development of the sport.

“Their sponsorship renewal for another three years is testament to their dedication to the sport, and we appreciate that.”

Gugu Mthembu, Telkom chief marketing officer, elaborated on the success of the sponsorship, saying more stars will be unearthed through the competition.

“As proud sponsors of this year’s TNL, we look forward to yet another successful competition and ultimately continuing with the development of netball in South Africa,” Mthembu said.

“Through TNL, we want to continue showcasing the best netball talent in the country, whilst growing the sport and encouraging South African youth to stand tall through life’s adversities.

“TNL will provide a platform for all the players and coaches to raise their hands for a chance to make the final Spar Proteas squad for Africa’s first Netball World Cup.”

Netball SA also announced that there will be two new teams added to the league, bringing the total number of competing teams to 15.

The teams hail from Free State and Limpopo, and they will be known as Free State Sonoblomo and Limpopo Lilies, respectively.

The teams will ply their trade in the second division of the league, while the Eastern Cape Aloes, who are the champions of the same division, earn promotion to the first division.

