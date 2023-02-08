Momentum builds for Proteas ahead of T20 Womens World Cup

Momentum is building up for the Proteas women ahead of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, with the global tournament edging closer and set to take center stage on Friday.

Ahead of the historic occasion, Proteas women all-rounder Chloe Tryon expressed her excitement and said that they would go all out in making the nation proud.

“We have a World Cup in a couple of days. This doesn’t come around often. I think it inspires us every day,” said Tryon.

“We look on social media how excited everybody is and how much people in the country want to come out and support us. It is exciting. It hasn’t sunk in yet. We have all sat together and worked really hard as a team. We want to make South Africa proud, ourselves proud and our families proud.”

Following a successful tri-series against India and West Indies, which was held in East London recently, coach Hilton Moreeng and his side will be looking to conclude their World Cup preparations on a winning note when they take on Pakistan in in Paarl on Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, South Africa hosted the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Benoni and Potchefstroom, which saw India become the first-ever nation to win the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The senior side will be hoping to have a positive campaign on home soil when they take on Sri Lanka at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

